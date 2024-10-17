MCX Gold Futures Hit Record High, Surge Past Rs 77,000 Per 10 Grams First Time

Gold futures on India's Multi Commodity Exchange soared to a fresh record high on Thursday, as they exceeded the Rs 77,000-mark for the first time.

The December contracts reached a high of Rs 77,019 per 10 grams during the evening trade. The price marginally retreated to Rs 76,761, but were higher by 0.13% as against the last closing price.

The surge in the MCX gold rates comes in the backdrop of accelerating prices of the metal in the global market. Spot gold has been inching closer to the $2,700-mark, as anticipation grows over another interest rate cut in the Nov. 7 meeting of the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was trading 0.2% higher at $2,680 an ounce at 08:30 a.m. (GMT-4). The US gold futures at COMEX were up 0.16% at $2,695.9 per ounce.

The expectation of a 25 basis points cut in the benchmark lending rates has soared to 94.1%, as against 5.1% who expect a status quo, as per CME Group's FedWatch.