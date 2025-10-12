Mcap Of 8 Out Of Top 10 Indian Companies Jumps Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore; TCS Biggest Winner

The combined market valuation of eight of the top ten most valued Indian companies rose by Rs 1.94 lakh crore in the week gone by.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer among the pack that includes companies like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India, among others.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark surged 1,293.65 points or 1.59%.

This compares to a gain of Rs 74,573.63 crore gain in market capitalisation that was recorded by the top ten firms last week.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack, whereas Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their market valuation.

TCS added Rs 45,678.35 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 10.95 lakh crore. This comes on the back of the IT company's September quarter earnings that saw robust deal wins and margin stability.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 28,125.29 crore to Rs 6.29 lakh crore and that of HDFC Bank surged Rs 25,135.62 crore to Rs 15.07 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation zoomed Rs 25,089.27 crore to Rs 11.05 lakh crore.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 25,035.08 crore to Rs 18.7 lakh crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 21,187.56 crore to Rs 6.36 lakh crore and that of State Bank of India edged higher by Rs 12,645.94 crore to Rs 8.12 lakh crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 11,251.62 crore to Rs 9.86 lakh crore.

On the flip side, the mcap of LIC eroded by Rs 4,648.88 crore to Rs 5.67 lakh crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,571.37 crore to Rs 5.94 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.