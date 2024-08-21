Mazagon Dock Shares Slump 36% From 52-Week High—What Led To The Rout

ICICI Securities said that Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is overvalued at the current market price. “Despite factoring in the potential orders of P75 (three additional submarines), P75I and next-gen destroyers, and margins at an elevated level in the near term, we believe the stock is overvalued at the CMP,” the brokerage firm said in the note.

Even though ICICI Securities raised the target price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock to Rs 1,165 apiece from Rs 900 earlier, it implies a massive downside of 77% from Friday’s close.

The brokerage expect high margins to sustain until fiscal 2026-27 estimates as major deliveries are planned over the next two-to-three years.

However, what stood out in the note was its expectation that once the company starts executing new orders, its revenue recognition is likely to be milestone based, and hence, Ebitda margin could taper off to 12-15% levels.