Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Shares Soar After Securing Order From ONGC

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose by more than 3% on Monday following the announcement of a substantial Rs 1,486.40-crore order from Oil and Natural Gas Corp, awarded on Friday.

The contract, detailed in an exchange filing, involves a pipeline replacement project to be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction reimbursable basis. Mazagon Dock is expected to complete the project by February 28, 2026.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Sanjeev Singhal, chairman and managing director of the Mumbai-based shipbuilder, highlighted the company’s readiness to manage anticipated significant order inflows. The shipbuilding sector is projected to see an order book totaling Rs 2 lakh crore over the next two years, shared among the three major shipbuilders.