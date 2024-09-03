Mazagon Dock Leads Shipuilders' Rally Amid Order Inflow Hopes

Stocks of shipping companies advanced on Tuesday, adding nearly Rs 10,000 crore to investors' wealth, led by a rally in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

The market capitalisation of these companies rose Rs 9647 crore to Rs 2.58 lakh crore as of 12:20 p.m.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder is hoping to mop up massive order inflows that will hit the industry in the near future, Sanjeev Singhal, chairman and managing director of the Mumbai-based shipbuilder, told NDTV Profit in August.

The shipbuilding sector is in wait mode for expected orders worth Rs 2 lakh crore to come in over the next two years, Singhal said.

In late August, most shipping company shares experienced a decline in panic selling as investors assumed the stock's rally might have peaked.