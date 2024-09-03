NDTV ProfitMarketsMazagon Dock Leads Shipuilders' Rally Amid Order Inflow Hopes
ADVERTISEMENT

Mazagon Dock Leads Shipuilders' Rally Amid Order Inflow Hopes

The market capitalisation of these companies rose Rs 9647 crore to Rs 2.58 lakh crore as of 12:20 p.m.

03 Sep 2024, 01:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Submarines built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Submarines built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Stocks of shipping companies advanced on Tuesday, adding nearly Rs 10,000 crore to investors' wealth, led by a rally in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. 

The market capitalisation of these companies rose Rs 9647 crore to Rs 2.58 lakh crore as of 12:20 p.m.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder is hoping to mop up massive order inflows that will hit the industry in the near future, Sanjeev Singhal, chairman and managing director of the Mumbai-based shipbuilder, told NDTV Profit in August.

The shipbuilding sector is in wait mode for expected orders worth Rs 2 lakh crore to come in over the next two years, Singhal said.

In late August, most shipping company shares experienced a decline in panic selling as investors assumed the stock's rally might have peaked.

ALSO READ

Mazagon Dock Shares Slump 26% From 52-Week High—What Led To The Rout

Opinion
Mazagon Dock Shares Slump 26% From 52-Week High—What Led To The Rout
Read More

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders jumped 8.60% to Rs 4,561.15 each on Tuesday. The stock is the top performing compared to the other stocks in the space. It was trading 6.96% higher at Rs 4,492.00 as of 12:27 p.m.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. rose as much as 7.84% to Rs 1,974.80 to become the second leading stock in the shipping companies. The stock has been rising since Friday. It was trading 5.29% higher at Rs 1,928.15 as of 12:29 p.m.

Dredging Corp of India and Great Eastern Shipping Corp. were two companies with the least gain on the bourses compared to peers. The former was trading 1.01% higher, while Great Eastern Shipping Corp. was 0.33% lower as of 12:33 p.m.

Mazagon Dock On Rs 4,000 Crore Order Book | Watch

ALSO READ

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Recovers After Three-Day Losing Streak

Opinion
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Recovers After Three-Day Losing Streak
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT