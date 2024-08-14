Mazagon Dock Shares Jump As Q1 Profit More Than Doubles

On the NSE, the stock rose as much as 5.04% intraday to Rs 5,077 apiece, the highest level since Aug. 9. It was trading 3.84% higher at Rs 5,019 apiece, compared to a flat Nifty at 3 p.m.

The share price has risen 120% on a year-to-date basis and 172% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.3.

Out of the four analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 82%.