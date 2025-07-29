Mazagon Dock Share Price Falls To Over Three-Month Low As Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price declined 5.16% to Rs 2,645.90 apiece, the lowest level since April 25. It was trading 3.98% down at Rs 2,679.00 apiece as of 9:40 a.m., as compared to a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock declined 0.14% in 12 months and 20.48% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 22.08, which implied the stock is oversold.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests to 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 23.2%.