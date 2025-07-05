Mazagon Dock, Indian Hotels, Solar Industries Could Potentially Be Recognised As Large Cap

Mid-cap stocks like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Indian Hotels Co., and Solar Industries Ltd. could potentially be recognised as large-cap, while Hero MotoCorp, Polycab India Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd. could be demoted to mid-cap from large-cap.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India on Friday unveiled its updated market categorisation list for the second half of 2025 that will come into effect from Aug. 1, 2025, to Jan. 31, 2026.

Notably, the share of large-cap and mid-cap stocks in the market has fallen, while small-caps have increased.

The updating of market composition by AMFI directly influences active fund managers, who then adjust their schemes according to their mandates. This process also leads to the reorganisation of stocks across different market capitalisation categories.

According to brokerage firm Nuvama, large-cap stocks — the top 100 companies based on market capitalisation — now account for 61.3% of the market, marginally lower from 62.1% in December.

Mid-cap stocks (ranked 101st to 250th) experienced a slight decrease in their market share, now constituting 19.2%, down from 19.6% in the December review.

Conversely, small-cap stocks were the only category to see an increase, rising by 120 basis points to represent 19.5% of the market.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.