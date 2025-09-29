Mazagon Dock Declares Final Dividend — Check Details

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.'s shareholders on Monday approved final dividend of Rs 2.71 per equity share for the fiscal 2025 at the the company's annual general meeting. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 109.32 crore to shareholders.

The company will complete the payment of final dividend within 30 days from the date of the AGM held on Monday, according to the exchange filing.

The central government, which owns 84.8% stake in the submarine-maker, will gain Rs 93 crore. The record date will be announced later.

The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 23.19 per share and second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share paid during the financial year.

In fiscal 2024, Mazagon Dock issued a total dividend of Rs 35.30 per share.