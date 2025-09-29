Mazagon Dock Declares Final Dividend — Check Details
Mazagon Dock will complete the payment of final dividend within 30 days from the date of the AGM held on Monday.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.'s shareholders on Monday approved final dividend of Rs 2.71 per equity share for the fiscal 2025 at the the company's annual general meeting. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 109.32 crore to shareholders.
The company will complete the payment of final dividend within 30 days from the date of the AGM held on Monday, according to the exchange filing.
The central government, which owns 84.8% stake in the submarine-maker, will gain Rs 93 crore. The record date will be announced later.
The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 23.19 per share and second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share paid during the financial year.
In fiscal 2024, Mazagon Dock issued a total dividend of Rs 35.30 per share.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 Performance
Mazagon Dock reported a 35% decrease in net profit in the quarter ended June 2025 to Rs 452 crore, compared to Rs 696 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 695 crore.
Revenue rose by 11.4% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 2,625.59 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 53% year-on-year to Rs 302 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 11.5%.
Mazagon Dock Share Price Today
The update on dividend approval was shared after the market hours on Monday. The stock settled 2.71% lower at Rs 2,751 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.08% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares earlier during the day fell as much as 3.63% to Rs 2,725 per share.
The stock has risen 31.14% in the last 12 months and 23.49% year-to-date.
Out of six analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 3,144.67 implies a potential downside of 14.3%.