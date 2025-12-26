Maybe Next Year: How Nikhil Kamath Responded To Netizen's Query On Bitcoin Investment

Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath took to his X account to share that he does not hold any Bitcoin presently, but plans to explore the world's largest cryptocurrency in 2026.

Kamath was answering to a question posed by an X user regarding his views on blockchain and Bitcoin, and whether or not he holds any.

"I hold none, never have, honestly don't know enough to comment, would love to take some time and learn more about it next year...", Kamath's post stated.

Ever since Bitcoin started trading in 2010, the cryptocurrency has endured three annual drawdowns which cracked market sentiment briefly, according to Bloomberg. In 2018, the big 74% fall became one of the most notable ones for Bitcoin.

Notably, an array of global investors are skeptical over investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to the highly volatile nature of the digital tokens.

With the onset of Donald Trump's presidency earlier this year, there were high hopes that crypto would surge this year on account of looser regulations and buy-in from major financial institutions. While Bitcoin peaked to an all-time high of $126,000 in October, it has slipped consistently since then and is currently wrestling with the $90,000-mark.

On a year-to-date basis, Bitcoin is down around 10%. The slump has knocked off cumulatively $1 trillion, in the form of the reduction in the combined market value of crypto tokens.