'May Entail Significant Risk': SEBI Warns Investors Against Digital Gold Trading On Online Platforms

SEBI also highlighted that there are no investor protection mechanisms under securities market purview in place for investments in such Digital Gold or E- Gold products.

08 Nov 2025, 05:22 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sebi issues warnings against digital gold trading. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Sebi issues warnings against digital gold trading. (Photo: Envato)
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a notice of caution for the public on Saturday regarding trade of digital gold, being offered on many online trading platforms.

The regulatory body outlined that these digital gold and E-gold products are different from SEBI regulated gold products, Gold Exchange Traded Funds or ETFs, and Electronic Gold Receipts. It further warned that the unregulated 'digital gold' trade offered by these platforms may "entail significant risk" and may also "expose investors to counterparty and operational risks".

SEBI also highlighted that there are no investor protection mechanisms under securities market purview in place for investments in such Digital Gold or E- Gold products.

(This is a developing story)

