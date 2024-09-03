Max Estates Raises Rs 800 Crore In QIP

Max Estates Ltd. has raised Rs 800 crore in a qualified institutional placement, which closed on Tuesday. The company allocated 1.33 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 597.50 apiece, indicating a discount of 4.97% on the floor price at Rs 628.74 per share, according to an exchange filing.

Earlier, the real estate developer approved the floor price of Rs 628.74 per share for its Rs 800-crore QIP. It had considered and approved raising funds via public or private offerings, including a QIP, at a board meeting held on July 15.