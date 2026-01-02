Maverick Of Multibaggers: The Five Siddhartha Bhaiya Stock Picks That Propelled Aequitas' Growth

The death of veteran investor Siddhartha Bhaiya has stirred curious minds to know more about his investment philosophy and record on delivering returns.

He was the managing director and chief investment officer at Mumbai-based Aequitas Investments, which ranks among the top asset management companies in India, offering specialised asset management services like Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds (AIF), and Offshore Fund Management. It has assets under management of Rs 7,700 crore.

The firm's website showcases fives multibaggers, all in the small-cap space, that propelled its growth in the past contributing "to the standing among the best asset management company in India".

These are Apar Industries Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Power Mech Projects Ltd. and Jindal Stainless Ltd. They managed to beat the benchmark Nifty 50 by super large margins during the investment period.