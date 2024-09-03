Matrimony.com Jumps Ahead Of Board Meet To Consider Buyback

Shares of Matrimony.com Ltd. surged over 13% to a two-year high on Tuesday after it said its board will meet this week to consider share buybacks.

The company said a board meeting will be held on Sept. 5, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve, the proposal for buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of the company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, according to an exchange filing.

The last time the company announced a buyback was in June 2022, at Rs 1,150 per equity share for an aggregate of Rs 75 crore.