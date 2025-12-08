'Math Is Turning Favourable For India' BofA's Amish Shah Breaks Down Positives For 2026 Outlook

Foreign Institutional Investment will also depend on an asset-class perspective. One could argue that higher 10-year bond yields, rupee depreciation risk, and equity-risk premium don't translate to 115 return visibility, FII flows maybe away. However, this time, the math is turning favourable for India, he said.

BofA also expects that the earnings growth may accelerate, according to Shah.

Markets have priced in that the trade deal with the US will happen. They have also priced in that the tariff will be somehwhat lower than 25%. Market participants have considered that 25% itself is very high so, somewhere between 16–25% where the tariff rate will be set he said.

Now, in case a delay happens and the expectation does not come true, markets have to reprice the fact that tariffs are actually higher. There will be a downside risk, he said.

