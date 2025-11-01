‘Massive Crash Coming’: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns Millions Could Be Wiped Out, Says Buy These…

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki warned of a “massive crash” in financial markets, saying “millions will be wiped out.” He urged investors to shift to assets such as gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, which he described as protection against inflation and currency decline.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki wrote, “MASSIVE CRASH BEGININING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum investors will protect you. Take care.” He did not specify when or how the crash might occur, and his claims could not be independently verified.

His post drew attention across online investment and crypto communities, where screenshots of the tweet were widely shared and debated. Some users pointed out that Kiyosaki has made similar warnings for over a decade without a major crash occurring. A video montage circulated online showed his past posts since 2010 forecasting depressions, bubbles, and fiat-currency failures while recommending gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies.