‘Massive Crash Coming’: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns Millions Could Be Wiped Out, Says Buy These…
Author Robert Kiyosaki reignited market-crash fears with a stark warning on X (formerly Twitter), claiming a 'massive crash' is beginning and that 'millions will be wiped out.'
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki warned of a “massive crash” in financial markets, saying “millions will be wiped out.” He urged investors to shift to assets such as gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, which he described as protection against inflation and currency decline.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki wrote, “MASSIVE CRASH BEGININING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum investors will protect you. Take care.” He did not specify when or how the crash might occur, and his claims could not be independently verified.
His post drew attention across online investment and crypto communities, where screenshots of the tweet were widely shared and debated. Some users pointed out that Kiyosaki has made similar warnings for over a decade without a major crash occurring. A video montage circulated online showed his past posts since 2010 forecasting depressions, bubbles, and fiat-currency failures while recommending gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies.
MASSIVE CRASH BEGININING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum investors will protect you.— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 1, 2025
Take care
ALSO READ
Missing Out On Crypto Action? Coinbase CEO Thinks 'It's Never Too Late': "Start With Few Dollars"
Kiyosaki, whose 1997 bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad made him a well-known figure in personal finance, has consistently argued that paper assets such as stocks and bonds are exposed to systemic risks from debt and monetary expansion. He has previously linked potential downturns to imbalances in financial and property markets.
You have been predicting another crash from past 15 years ð¤¦ð»ââï¸ pic.twitter.com/WY6ezXz7V8— Rishabh Singhal ð CryptoWaley (@rishabhsrishi) November 1, 2025
Major Crypto Crash Ahead?
A report by Cointraders.org quoted trader Jonesy as saying that rate cuts often precede major market crashes, referencing declines in 2000, 2007, and 2020 when markets fell by up to 56%. He suggested that April’s lows could signal a deeper downturn.
Bitcoin continues to trade above $108,000, but market sentiment remains uncertain. With the Federal Reserve holding its policy stance and global tensions increasing, investors are moving towards gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies — a shift consistent with Kiyosaki’s latest warning.