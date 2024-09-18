MAS Financial Aims For Rs 20,000-Crore AUM Within Four Years

MAS Financial Services Ltd.'s total assets under management will cross the Rs 20,000-crore mark in the next three to four years, according to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Kamlesh Gandhi. The non-banking finance company had reported an AUM of Rs 10,000 crore in fiscal 2024.

MAS Financial Services plans to achieve the targeted AUM by becoming a diversified asset company, Gandhi told NDTV Profit.

“Currently, 80% of our book comes from MSME, but we also have commercial vehicles and two-wheeler loans. Around 10% of our order book comes from personal loans. We would like to be well diversified among all the products, withstanding the fact that MSME will be a major contributor to overall asset growth,” he said.

Talking about expansion plans, Kamlesh Gandhi revealed the company will focus on deeper penetration within the territories it's already present in.