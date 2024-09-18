MAS Financial Aims For Rs 20,000-Crore AUM Within Four Years
MAS Financial Services plans to achieve the targeted AUM by becoming a diversified asset company, Gandhi told NDTV Profit.
MAS Financial Services Ltd.'s total assets under management will cross the Rs 20,000-crore mark in the next three to four years, according to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Kamlesh Gandhi. The non-banking finance company had reported an AUM of Rs 10,000 crore in fiscal 2024.
“Currently, 80% of our book comes from MSME, but we also have commercial vehicles and two-wheeler loans. Around 10% of our order book comes from personal loans. We would like to be well diversified among all the products, withstanding the fact that MSME will be a major contributor to overall asset growth,” he said.
Talking about expansion plans, Kamlesh Gandhi revealed the company will focus on deeper penetration within the territories it's already present in.
“Currently, we are present in nine states including Delhi NCR. The idea is to capitalise on these nine states and to have a demographic understanding of where we are working. We would like to penetrate deep within these states. These nine states will be sufficient for our next stage of growth,” Gandhi said.
MAS Financial Services will continue to maintain its Net Interest Margin between 6.75%-7.25%, he said.
“We see no reason why we will not be able to maintain NIMs in the 6.75 to 7.25% range and that will be sufficient to have a range bound Return on Assets of 2.75 to 3%,” Gandhi said.
MAS Financial Services Ltd. will maintain a topline growth in the range of 20-25% in fiscal 2025, he projected.
“We have maintained a growth rate of 20-25%, not just over the last few quarters, but over a decade now. I think we are also witnessing strong numbers in Q2, in line with our objective to grow 20-25%,” Gandhi said.