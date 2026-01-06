Maruti Suzuki Shares In Focus As HSBC Hikes Target Price — Details Inside

Shares of Maruti Suzuki will be in focus heading into Tuesday's trade after HSBC has issued a target price hike on the counter, citing strong demand outlook and market share returning to normalised levels.

With the Q3FY26 earnings season just around the corner, HSBC, in its latest report, has noted that the time to deliver profitability is now, as the company's market share has returned to a normal level of 40%.

Maruti Suzuki is also set to be aided by an overall demand outlook that remains buoyant, especially after the GST rationalisation exercise that helped push car prices lower.

HSBC, therefore, believes the stars are aligned for Maruti Suzuki and keeping that in mind, the company's Q3 and Q4 margins could prove to be critical.