Business NewsMarketsMaruti Suzuki Shares In Focus As HSBC Hikes Target Price — Details Inside
ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki Shares In Focus As HSBC Hikes Target Price — Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki is set to be aided by an overall demand outlook that remains buoyant, especially after the GST rationalisation exercise that helped push car prices lower.

06 Jan 2026, 08:54 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
maruti suzuki
In line with this vision, by 2030, the company aims to establish a network of over 1 lakh charging points in partnership with dealers and charge point operators (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Maruti Suzuki will be in focus heading into Tuesday's trade after HSBC has issued a target price hike on the counter, citing strong demand outlook and market share returning to normalised levels.

With the Q3FY26 earnings season just around the corner, HSBC, in its latest report, has noted that the time to deliver profitability is now, as the company's market share has returned to a normal level of 40%.

Maruti Suzuki is also set to be aided by an overall demand outlook that remains buoyant, especially after the GST rationalisation exercise that helped push car prices lower.

HSBC, therefore, believes the stars are aligned for Maruti Suzuki and keeping that in mind, the company's Q3 and Q4 margins could prove to be critical.

ALSO READ

Maruti Suzuki To Soon Decide On Revising Small Car Prices
Opinion
Maruti Suzuki To Soon Decide On Revising Small Car Prices
Read More

The brokerage firm believes anything below the 10% EBIT margin could disappoint markets.

HSBC believes volatility in commodity prices could also be a near-term risk for Maruti Suzuki, especially with copper prices blowing up in the last one year.

Nevertheless, HSBC remains bullish on Maruti Suzuki, as they have maintained a 'buy' call on the counter, while hiking the target price from Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,500.

The brokerage firm's latest target price implies an upside of 7.7%.

ALSO READ

JLR Q3 Sales Slide After Cyber Incident Disrupts Production And Deliveries
Opinion
JLR Q3 Sales Slide After Cyber Incident Disrupts Production And Deliveries
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT