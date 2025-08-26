Maruti Suzuki Share Price Gains Over 2% After PM Modi Flags Off BEV e-VITARA

Maruti Suzuki India's share price rose 2.33% on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Maruti Suzuki's e-VITARA in Gujarat at the end of his two-day visit to the home state.

The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is made in India and will be exported to over a hundred nations. The development of this vehicle has been considered a big boost to the domestic battery ecosystem, as production of hybrid battery electrodes will also commence at a plant in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, involved in localised production of hybrid battery electrodes.

The car will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.