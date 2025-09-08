Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, M&M In Fast Lane: BofA's Bullish Auto Sector Outlook — Check Target Prices

The Indian automotive sector is poised for a significant upcycle, according to BofA. The brokerage firm's positive outlook on the sector is driven by what it calls the 5Cs of the Auto Cycle, which are well-aligned, indicating that the industry is getting in the fast lane.

In line with this bullish view, BofA has maintained a "Buy" rating on several key players and has also hiked the target price for all the companies it covers.