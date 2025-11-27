Marsons Dividend: BSE-Listed Stock To Trade Ex-Dividend On This Date—When Should You Buy?
Marsons Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 following a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday.
In an exchange filing to the BSE, the company stated that its board has declared a first interim dividend of 5 paise per equity share. This translates to a 5% payout on the face value of Re 1 per share.
The company has fixed Monday, Dec. 1 as the record for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.
Members whose names appear in the company's register or as beneficial owners on this date will be entitled to receive the dividend.
The dividend is scheduled to be paid to eligible shareholders on or before Dec. 26, 2025.
Incorporated in 1976, Marsons is involved in the business of manufacturing, supplying, erecting, testing, and commissioning of Power and Distribution transformers of various ratings.
Marsons is the largest such manufacturer in Eastern India including
NER has 3 Lac+ Transformers in service across the globe.
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,786 crore and is currently trading with a price to earnings multiple of 85.5.
Shares of Marsons are currently trading with gains of up to 3% in trade on Thursday, with the stock currently at Rs 160, which accounts for gains of around 1.5%.
Marsons shares had reached an intraday high of Rs 163 earlier in the day, which compares to Wednesday's closing price of 158.15.
Marsons' relatively strength index of 53 suggests the stock has a neutral sentiment in the market.