Marsons Dividend: BSE-Listed Stock To Trade Ex-Dividend On This Date—When Should You Buy?

Marsons Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26 following a meeting of its Board of Directors on Thursday.

In an exchange filing to the BSE, the company stated that its board has declared a first interim dividend of 5 paise per equity share. This translates to a 5% payout on the face value of Re 1 per share.

The company has fixed Monday, Dec. 1 as the record for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

Members whose names appear in the company's register or as beneficial owners on this date will be entitled to receive the dividend.

The dividend is scheduled to be paid to eligible shareholders on or before Dec. 26, 2025.