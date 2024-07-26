Married And Female Traders More Successful In Intraday Trading: SEBI Study

A recent study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India has unveiled a surprising factor influencing trading performance: relationship status. The analysis of intraday trading in the equity cash segment has revealed significant differences between married and single traders, as well as between male and female traders.

The general trading trends as per the study highlighted a broader trend of significant losses among individual intraday traders in the equity cash segment. In the year-ended March 2023, 7 out of 10 individual intraday traders made losses. Despite this, there was a sharp surge of over 300% in the number of individuals participating in intraday trading in FY23 as compared to FY19.

These findings by SEBI offer valuable insights into the factors influencing trading performance and highlight the varying outcomes based on relationship status, gender, and age.