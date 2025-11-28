Marquee Stock Picks: What Jhunjhunwala, Kedia, Kela & Others Bought And Sold In Q2

Veteran investor Vijay Kedia raised his position in Global Vectra Helicorp by acquiring an additional 1.9% and increasing his total stake to 4.9%. During the quarter, he trimmed his holdings in Om Infra by 0.5% and in Affordable Robotic by 2.5%.

Kedia introduced two new companies into his portfolio by purchasing 5.3% stake in TechD Cybersecurity, and took a 1% stake in Yatharth Hospital.