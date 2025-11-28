Marquee Stock Picks: What Jhunjhunwala, Kedia, Kela & Others Bought And Sold In Q2
The moves highlight shifting confidence toward emerging sectors and selective profit-taking in mature themes.
The July-September period was an active quarter for India’s top marquee investors, with several of them adding new stocks to their portfolios while trimming positions in older holdings. The moves highlight shifting confidence toward emerging sectors and selective profit-taking in mature themes. Here is a detailed breakdown of the key transactions.
Vijay Kedia: Fresh Accumulation And Strategic Profit Booking
Veteran investor Vijay Kedia raised his position in Global Vectra Helicorp by acquiring an additional 1.9% and increasing his total stake to 4.9%. During the quarter, he trimmed his holdings in Om Infra by 0.5% and in Affordable Robotic by 2.5%.
Kedia introduced two new companies into his portfolio by purchasing 5.3% stake in TechD Cybersecurity, and took a 1% stake in Yatharth Hospital.
Madhusudan Kela: Marginal Position Adjustments
Market veteran Madhusudan Kela made only small changes in the September quarter. He added 0.1% to his stake in Unicommerce Solutions, taking his total holding to 1.7% by September 2025. On the other hand, he reduced his stake in Prataap Snacks by 0.1%, settling at a 4.6% holding.
The Jhunjhunwala Portfolio
The portfolio of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala saw meaningful additions in the financial and consumption spaces. His holding in Federal Bank increased by 0.94%, taking the total stake to 2.45%. The stake in Titan rose by 0.2% to 5.3%, while Canara Bank saw a 0.1% increase, taking the total stake to 1.6%.
Ashish Kacholia's New Bets
Investor Ashish Kacholia added several new companies to his portfolio this quarter. His new positions include V-Marc, Pratham EPC Projects, Shree Refrigerations, Vikran Engineering, and Jain Resource Recycling, with holdings ranging between 1.1% and 3.4%.
Kacholia also increased his stake in two existing companies. He added 1% to Man Industries, taking his total holding to 3%, and bought an additional 0.3% in Vasa Denticity, raising his stake to 4%.
Kacholia trimmed several positions, including Fineotex Chemical, Sanjivani Parenteral, Xpro, Brand Concepts, and Dhabriya Polywood, with reductions ranging from 0.1% to 0.9%.
Mukul Agarwal: One Of The Busiest Portfolios In Q2
Among all marquee investors, Mukul Agarwal was one of the most active in Q2FY26. He added new positions in a wide range of companies such as IFB Industries, Kilitch Drugs, N R Agarwal Industries, Protean eGov Tech, Osel Devices, Unified Data Tech Solutions, Zelio Emobility, and others, with stakes ranging from 1.2% to 7.6%.
Agarwal also increased his stake in several key holdings. His most notable buy was in ASM Technologies, where he added 4.2%, taking his total stake to 10.7%. He also increased his holdings in Tatva Chintan Pharma, Monolithisch, Zota Healthcare, and WPIL, with smaller additions.
At the same time, he reduced positions in companies such as PDS, Sirca Paints, Pearl Global, Infobeans, Kingfa Science, and Vasa Denticity, with cuts ranging between 0.1% and 0.5%.
Dolly Khanna: Broad-Based Buying Across Chemicals
Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna increased her exposure across several sectors. She added 1.3% to Southern Petrochem, 0.7% each to Mangalore Chemicals and Prakash Industries, 0.6% to Coffee Day Enterprises, and 0.1% to GHCL.
Khanna trimmed her stakes in KCP Sugar, Som Distilleries, and Prakash Pipes, with reductions between 0.1% and 1.5%.
Nemish Shah: Big Move in LMW, Minor Trim in Asahi Glass
Veteran investor Nemish Shah of Enam significantly increased his exposure to Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) by purchasing an additional 5.4%, taking his total stake to 8.7% as of September 2025. On the selling side, Shah slightly reduced his stake in Asahi India Glass by 0.3%, leaving him with a holding of 5.7% for the quarter.
Akash Bhansali: Selective Selling in Q2
Investor Akash Bhansali focused primarily on selling during the quarter. He reduced his stake in Amber Enterprises by 0.1% to 1.4%, trimmed Pan Electronics by 0.2% to 1.35%, and cut down his holding in Praxis Home Retail by 0.8%, leaving him with 2.15%.
Ashish Dhawan: Incremental Buying In Banking
Investor Ashish Dhawan made a small but notable increase in Equitas Small Finance Bank, adding 0.1% and taking his overall stake to 4% for the quarter.