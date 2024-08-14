Marksans Pharma Jumps To Two-Week High After June Quarter Profit Rises

Marksans Pharma Ltd. jumped over 13% to a near two-week high on Wednesday after its profit surged over 26% in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

Due to better operating efficiency, the pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit rose 26.4% year-on-year to Rs 89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing.

The rise in share of existing customers, new launches, favourable raw material costs, and a better product mix supported bottom line growth, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mark Sandalha.