Gold And Silver Price Today — Check Prices In Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And More

Gold price on Thursday saw a decline to Rs 96,850 per 10 grams after being Rs 97,010 per 10 grams the previous day, as per the Indian Bullion Association.

Some of the major metro cities saw a similar trend on June 12. In national capital, the price stood at Rs 96,510 per 10 grams after being Rs 96,670 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Gold price in Mumbai was Rs 96,680 per 10 grams against Rs 96,840. In Kolkata, the rate was Rs 96,550 per 10 grams, while in Bengaluru the rate stood at Rs 96,760. The price for the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 96,960 per 10 grams.

In the United States, gold was trading higher at $3,392.30 an ounce.

Aug. 5 futures for the yellow metal saw an uptick to Rs 96,725, according to Multi Commodity Exchange.