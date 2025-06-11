S&P 500 Halts Rally Near Record As Big Tech Swoons: Markets Wrap

The string of below-forecast inflation readings adds to evidence that consumers have yet to feel the pinch of tariffs — perhaps because the most punitive levies have temporarily been on pause, or thanks to companies so far absorbing the extra costs or boosting inventory. However, if higher levies set in, shielding consumers from those costs will become more difficult.

“It’s far too early to call tariffs an inflation non-event,” said Ronald Temple at Lazard. “Ultimately, companies will have to swallow some combination of price increases to pay for higher tariffs, cost cuts to offset increased import costs, and/or lower profit margins. I don’t see evidence in this early report of widespread price increases, but I do expect higher inflation this year as firms react to the tariffs.”

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, while the latest inflation report didn’t come in hot, the consumer price index hasn’t made a lot of progress lately. Looking forward, investors should pay close attention to the Fed next week, he said.

“So far, Chair Jerome Powell has walked a tightrope when it comes to monetary policy,” Kenwell noted. “While Powell doesn’t give many clues on future Fed decisions, and does a good job not to tip his hand, investors crave certainty and will be looking for some answers during next week’s Fed press conference.”

Following the report, Trump reiterated his call for the Fed to lower interest rates by “one full point.” “Would pay much less interest on debt coming due. So important!!!” he posted on Truth Social.

Money markets projected about two Fed reductions by the end of 2025 as traders boosted bets on a September cut to around 75%.