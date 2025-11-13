Markets Were Driven By Q2 Surprises, Not Absolutes, Says JPMorgan’s Sanjay Mookim

As the earnings season nears its end, Sanjay Mookim, Head of India Equity Research at JPMorgan, believes the September quarter delivered a much-needed respite for markets, with earnings largely neutral to better than expected after a string of disappointments earlier in the year.

“What drove stock prices this quarter were the surprises rather than absolutes,” he told NDTV Profit, adding that expectations had been reset lower in the March and June quarters when company commentary was weak.

According to Mookim earnings projections were adjusted, and the September quarter turned out to be a decent one, helped partly by policy actions.

He further added that banks have continued to perform well, while consumer companies have “shown some life after a while”. Auto companies too reported strong sales numbers, though he cautioned that the key question remains around the sustainability of growth.

He observed that commentary from managements has improved compared to the more despondent tone earlier this year. This shift, combined with stabilising demand trends, has started to feed into some positive earnings revisions from the bottom up.

While talking about earnings as a selection criterion he said that for bottom-up investors, the first criterion is the potential of companies to beat expectations. Valuation filters rank lower. However, if you are a long-term investor, you need to consider future compounding and the level of entry.