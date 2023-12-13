Markets To See New Highs, Say Experts

The Indian markets could see greater highs given the indicators, even as the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting is awaited, according to market experts.

Given the projections for fiscal 2026, it's just a matter of time that Indian markets will grow higher, according to Manish Sonthalia, chief investment officer of Emkay Investment Managers.

"While looking at the high-frequency indicators, there is not much of a negative surprise. Oil prices are at a comfortable level, inflation is a bit high but under control and corporate earnings are fine at 15% to 20%," he said.

India can have a forward-looking approach, as it has the facilities to do so, said Nirav Sheth, chief executive officer, institutional equities, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

“It has taken years for India to set up its building blocks. It's presently very conservative about its fiscal positions, monetary policies and banking system," Sheth said.