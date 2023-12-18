Markets To See A Week Of Consolidation, Say Experts

Investors must avoid taking long positions, as markets will see a bit of consolidation during the week, according to Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu Pvt.

"As we approach year-end, the markets usually get into a very narrow range and remain volatile. I would try and avoid index trading for tomorrow and this week," Agarwala told NDTV Profit in an interview.

Markets are consolidating as liquidity in the coming week or two could be moderated, said FA Avinash Goraskshakar, director, research, Profitmart Securities Pvt. "A lot of profit booking is taking place, which is a healthy sign for the market."

With the data points on the macro side extremely strong, the action in the broader market will continue, Goraskshakar said. "It is a good time for investors who want to invest in broader market stocks... But they must be very selective, as they have all rallied."