Markets To Get Fresh Supply Of Rs 1,900-Crore Equity In June As IPO Lock-In Ends

Dalal Street will get a fresh supply of equity worth Rs 1,900 crore in the next 30 days from companies slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted.

As per a Nuvama analysis, the one-month share lock-in ends for six companies between June 23 and July 2. These are shares generally issued to anchor investors like mutual funds or foreign portfolio investors ahead of initial public offerings.

Borana Weaves will free up 6% equity or about 20 lakh shares worth Rs 34 crore on June 23. The company debuted in the secondary market in late May.

On June 25, 3.6 crore shares or 4% of the outstanding equity worth Rs 350 crore of Belrise Industries will open up.

Prostarm Info Systems, Aegis Vopak Terminals, and Leela Hotels-operator Schloss Bangalore will exit their one-month lock-in on June 30.

As many as 20 lakh shares worth Rs 25 crore representing 4% equity in Prostarm Info Systems will enter the market and Aegis Vopak Terminals will release 2.7 crore shares or 2% equity worth Rs 692 crore.

Schloss Bangalore will free up 1.8 crore shares or 5% stake valued at Rs 786 crore.

On July 2, Scoda Tubes will release 20 lakh shares or 4% worth Rs 34 crore.

Nuvama said the value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but not all of these shares will come for sale as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by Promoter & Group.