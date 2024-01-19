Markets To Extend Gains On Positive Quarterly Earnings, Say Analysts

While the markets witnessed selling this week, the focus for the upcoming session will be on quarterly results, which is expected to push the markets on the upper side, according to analysts.

The quarterly results seem to be good and profitability is one of the things markets care about, despite gyration on a daily basis, according to Deepak Shenoy, founder of Capital Mind.

"On a fundamental basis, I don't think that has changed and it's getting more reinforced... and markets are turning out not to be as expensive as people think they are," he said.

Markets will remain focused on earnings and selective stocks that give opportunity, said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research in India at William O'Neil India. High foreign institutional inflows are also expected to boost the market in the coming session, he said.

"We remain extremely selective and the kind of knee-jerk reaction that the market saw was global in nature," Joshi said. "With reports of 10-15% growth expected in capex outlay in the upcoming budget, we are not looking at any deep downside for the Indian market."

The market is managing to cling to the 21,400 support level and this may provide respite for the short term, according to Akshay P. Bhagwat, senior VP at JM Financial Services.

But, in a border sense, 21,800 is an important resistance level and until this is successfully taken out, the market is still not out of the woods, he said. "There is a good chance that the markets may revisit the recent lows of 21,250 on the downside."