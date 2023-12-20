Markets Seeing Healthy Correction, Don't Be In A Hurry To Buy, Say Analysts

The markets are in a healthy consolidation after scaling new highs and investors should not be in a hurry to buy, according to analysts.

"We are probably in the last stretch for the Nifty rally," Jai Bala, chief market technician at Cashthechaos, told NDTV Profit on Wednesday. More evidence is needed to conclude that "the rally is over," he said. "We should avoid fresh positions but can hold on to the existing position with trailing stops."

The benchmark indices saw a sharp selloff in the last two hours on Wednesday after hitting new lifetime highs. The Nifty 50 declined 1.41%, the most in nearly 10 months, to close at 21,150.15, while the Sensex ended 1.3% lower, its biggest decline since Oct. 26, to end at 70,506.31. The selloff on Wednesday was broad-based, with all indices closing lower.