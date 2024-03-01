Markets' Record Close After GDP Data Confirms Stronger Rally Ahead: Analysts

The benchmark indices' stellar show on Friday after strong gross domestic product data and positive overnight global cues is only a confirmation for a stronger rally ahead, according to analysts.

The markets have received confirmation for a broader uptrend after being in a time-wise correction phase, according to Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at 5paisa Capital Ltd.

Markets have gone through a decent consolidation for about one and a half months, Jain said. "Markets were in an uptrend till mid-January and after that, the momentum was not very strong."

Friday's session seems to be a resumption of a broader degree of uptrend, Jain said. "The 40 EMA (exponential moving average) has shifted to around 21,800–21,850, so positionally, that will be a very strong support."

The Bank Nifty will play an important role in the March series as it underperformed in the last few months, according to Jain. "The last all-time high of Bank Nifty was made in December, while Nifty has made so many highs after that."

Support has been formed around the 46,000 mark and if this remains intact, then there can be a move towards 48,500, Jain said.