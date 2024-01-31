Markets Poised For Bearish Trend In Short Term, Say Analysts

Analysts suggested a 'buy on dips' strategy for investors as the stock markets look bearish in the short term, ahead of the interim budget and the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Banks remain the weakest pocket for the markets and the best thing for investors to do is to avoid it or be very careful about the picks, according to Jai Bala, chief market technician at CashTheChaos.

"Nifty is a bit ambivalent, but I think if the markets were to drop below 21,260 on an intraday basis, the momentum would pick up on the downside," Bala told NDTV Profit.

With a slightly higher time frame, it can be argued that markets are bullish and bearish, but "its bearish side has a slight edge over the bullish side," he said.

A positive buildup was reflected in Indian markets prior to the interim budget. Although expectations are low, the market anticipates a lower fiscal deficit, supported by buoyant tax revenues, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.