Markets Oversold, Nifty At Solid Support Level, Says Analyst

The Indian equity markets are oversold, and the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 has found solid support at the 21,900 level for the past four sessions, according to Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Shares & Securities Pvt.

The India VIX is at 14 and the volatility index being below 13 would have been a confidence-giving measure, the senior vice president at KRChoksey told NDTV Profit.

India's benchmark indices rebounded on Monday from a one-session fall, with the Nifty 50 closing 0.15% higher at 22,055.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex ending 0.14% up at 72,748.42.

"In the last four sessions, the Nifty has found solid support at (the) 21,900 level. If and when we break that, we will see a 300-point downside. Currently, that's not on the horizon. The markets are oversold," Kapadia said.

He has a 'buy' call on Britannia Ltd. and United Breweries Ltd.