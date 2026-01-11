Markets, Myths, And The 'Three Forces' For 2026 That Radhika Gupta Wants Investors To Know

As 2026 opens with geopolitical shocks and relentless headline risk, investors are struggling to read the mood of markets that refuse to either crash or rally decisively. In a recent 'Moneywise' episode on NDTV Profit, Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said that confusion is precisely the point. "This is not a normal market cycle," Gupta says. "And it’s not a calm world either."

Gupta expected 2026 to come with drama — but not quite this early. The year opened with geopolitical shock, involving extraordinary actions by the US administration. This underlined how global politics has become a first-order market variable rather than background noise.

"In 2025, it was tariffs, signalling on social media and policy theatrics," she says, adding that this feels like an elevated version of that. For investors, she says, the takeaway is not to predict the next shock but to accept that uncertainty is now structural, not episodic.