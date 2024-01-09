Markets May See Short-Term Weakness, Say Analysts

There was a good run-up in the markets, but later there was a sharp sell-off, said Aamar Deo Singh, head advisory at Angel One Ltd.

"So, the charts clearly displayed that in short-term, there is some sort of weakness, but in medium- and long-term, they look positive.”

The daily Bank Nifty charts indicate that heavyweight stocks like HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. have moved closer to the support levels, Singh told NDTV Profit. “Currently, HDFC has moved towards the oversold territory and close to support levels, so we could witness some consolidation. ICICI is also displaying a similar pattern with regards to HDFC."

Despite opening on a positive note, the Nifty 50 continues to face hurdles near the 21,750–21,800 zone, according to Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. "The trend was resilient until the selling pressure mounted in the second half."

According to him, the support of 21,500 keeps floating the upside bias. "While the index succeeded in closing in green, the trend remains fragile," Bagkar said.