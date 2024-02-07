Markets Likely To Consolidate In Short Term, But Overall Tone Positive: Analysts

The markets are likely to consolidate in the short term, but the overall tone is on the positive side, according to analysts.

"Markets have been swinging between ups and downs for a few days, just ahead of the RBI meet. It is taking its own time to consolidate," said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd.

Barring the banking stocks, the rest of the sectors are witnessing rotational money every alternate day, he said. "We still have multiple resistances to cross; the major hurdle is around 22,150. Until we break this zone decisively, I doubt that there will be any meaningful up-move."

Charts indicate that consolidation is likely to continue in the near future, according to Mishra. But since the tone is on the positive side, one can continue to buy on dips as long as the market is holding above 21,600, he said.