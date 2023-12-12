Markets In Temporary Consolidation With No Price-Wise Correction, Say Experts

The Indian markets are in a consolidation phase but, according to market experts, they will continue their bull run in the long term.

Our target for Nifty is at 21,500 and it seems that it will continue the run towards it, Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICI Direct, told NDTV Profit in an interview. "Since the markets rallied about 3% last week, there is some bit of consolidation... We can't expect the market to keep inching up every week."

"We are not seeing any price-wise correction, and it's more of a time-wise correction," Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, told NDTV Profit.

"We believe 21,800–21,850 will be the immediate support area, and if we slip below this, the current momentum may fade away...Then, the time-wise correction may turn into a price-wise correction."

Mishra advised maintaining a positive tone until "we break the 20,800-mark decisively." He added, "Underperformers like banking and IT are also participating in the rally."