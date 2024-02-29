Markets In A Distribution Phase, Says Analyst

India's equity markets are currently in a distribution phase, a bit elevated than comfortable, according to Jai Bala, founder and chief market technician at Cashthechaos.

Bala said if the markets stay above the 21,530 mark, then it will push for further highs. If the markets fall below 21,530, then it's time for corrections.

“Yesterday, Reliance (Industries Ltd.) closed below Rs 2,907 but today’s bounce looks like a corrective rally. So, a little bit leaning towards the negative side.”

On the Bank Nifty’s performance, Bala said the performance looks very ‘deceptive’. It's unlikely that it will reach 'higher highs' in the medium term, he said.

“Quite a few banks have started to look vulnerable. There is even a short trade on one of the private sector banks," Bala said. "So, not much comfortable with the banking index."

At the lower end, crucial support is positioned at 21,950 for the Nifty, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. "As long as the index maintains a position above 21,950, there's a possibility of witnessing a recovery."

"Nevertheless, a decline below 21,950 could potentially lead the index towards 21,800," De said.