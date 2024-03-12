Markets Holding On Strong To Support Levels, Says Analyst

Equity markets aren't enduring at higher levels but are holding strongly to the current support levels, according to Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

The NSE Nifty 50 has a support level of 22,200 and the Bank Nifty at 47,000, the vice president of technical research told NDTV Profit. She suggested buying on every dip, along with stock-specific investing and disciplined trading.

"I'd be a bit conservative, wouldn't go all out but will take calculated risk," she said.

Parekh recommends a 'buy' for shares of Tata Communications Ltd. at Rs 1,980 apiece, stop loss at Rs 1,900 at a target price of Rs 2,100 per share, along with a 'buy’ call for HEG Ltd. at Rs 1,800 apiece; stop loss at Rs 1,650 at a target price of Rs 2,100 per share.