Markets Got A Reality Check Through Short-Term Correction, Say Analysts

Equity markets are undergoing a short-term correction, but the long-term tone looks bullish, according to analysts.

"The Nifty 50 has not gone that bad, but the markets are in complete chaos," Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president-institutional equity at KR Choksey Shares and Securities Pvt., told NDTV Profit on Monday.

The markets were due for a correction as many of the stocks were all over the place, he said. It is majorly the mid and small caps that have been affected along with the Nifty Bank, according to him.

"It's going to take time to play out, but I am not bearish, as important levels have not been broken and currently, things are not so bad. But we have got a reality check," he said.