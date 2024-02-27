Markets Facing Sector-Specific Action, Say Analysts

There has been sector-specific action in the equity markets, but the broader markets seem to be experiencing consolidation, analysts said on Tuesday.

There is more of a sectoral rotation seen in the markets, Dharmesh Kant, head of equity research at Cholamandalam Securities Ltd., said. "Incremental highs are not made on a stock-specific basis."

Kant emphasised that high valuations are currently a major concern for the market, but a huge flow of liquidity kept the bourses high at the current levels.

On bank valuations, Kant is positive for large-cap banks. He highlighted that ICICI Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank are attractive even at the current levels.