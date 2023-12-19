Markets Can See Profit Booking, Consolidation On Elevated Levels, Says Inditrade Capital

The markets have soared on the back of foreign institutional flows and profit booking, and consolidation at such elevated levels can be on the radar, according to Inditrade Capital Ltd.'s Chairperson Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

"It would be good for the health of the market," he told NDTV Profit on Tuesday. "In the medium to long-term, we will continue the upward trajectory."

The possible triggers for any downside risk would be policy changes by the Reserve Bank of India or the U.S. Federal Reserve, he said.