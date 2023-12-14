Nifty Can See 5% Upmove In Early 2024 On Rate-Cut Hopes: Market Veterans

The initial euphoria over the US Federal Reserve's indication of rate cuts in 2024 will not be over in a day but rather remain for a long time, according to investors.

There can be a 5% upmove in the first quarter of 2024 and the NSE Nifty 50 can cross the 22,000 mark as well, according to Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Pvt.

Holland underscored that large-cap and banking stocks could lead the rally in the Indian markets.

The financial segment will likely see strong growth for the longest time, according to Mihir Vora, chief investment officer of Trust Mutual Fund.

India's domestic-growth story remains strong in the backdrop of the possibility of rate cuts in the US pulling the dollar and Treasury bond yields down, Vora told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah.

"Inflation expectations are coming down sharply and US growth seems to be holding better than expected. That's a much more benign scenario for India. To the extent that we may not have fully priced in the positiveness," he said.