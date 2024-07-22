Markets Buoyed By Retail Flows But Cautious On Earnings Growth: Bandhan AMC's Mrinal Singh

So, if valuations are discomforting, if we do not necessarily have measures like a rate cut, etc, is your earnings estimate, per se, strong enough for markets to sustain, or do you reckon that if not a price correction, we will now certainly see a time correction?

Mrinal Singh: When considering the near-term earnings growth, the valuations are clearly much ahead of that. So it does pose a challenge. The market is showing a lot of momentum, buoyed by the retail flows.

But then there are triggers on the way I would say. The justification for higher valuations can be acceleration of growth and earnings and there are enough things that can do that.

We have been as an economy underperforming the potential. I think a lot of supply-side initiatives have been done. In the last four or five years, we've seen a reduction in corporate tax rates. We've seen PLI in a significant way, incentivising capacity creation, although we haven't seen very large investments getting channelised in that direction.

But I think at least from our policymakers’ perspective, we've seen supply-side initiatives. I think what remains to be seen is, you know, if we can see some kind of demand-side push. The upcoming Budget could be an interesting thing to watch for that.

If we do see demand-side push, there could be significant acceleration in the economy and it will reflect upon the growth rates for earnings and things could look different potentially. But for the near-term data, as we see, a lot is already baked into valuations. That is the fact.