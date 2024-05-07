Market Volatility Levels Could Surge Near Election Results, Says Analyst

The India VIX saw a major spike on Tuesday, as it closed over 2.47% higher. The index could even hit 30 to 34 levels as the election results come nearer, according to analysts.

Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu, highlighted that a similar trend was witnessed by equity markets during the 2009 and 2014 elections, when the VIX touched 34 and 30, respectively. “These are periods of minor decline in larger uptrends.”

Though the current government is predicted to return to power, it will be intriguing to know the seat count, according to Agarwala. The VIX has broken out of 17 and a further move beyond this mark can lead the benchmark to a bearish territory, he said.

“If this happens, then we will see a spike in volatility and fear in the market can lead to profit-booking,” he said.