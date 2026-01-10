'PE Ratio' Of Life: Market Veteran Shankar Sharma On Wealth, Ageing, And The Limits Of Net Worth

For someone who has spent over three decades navigating market cycles, Shankar Sharma is unusually candid about what he sees as his biggest blind spot earlier in life — treating health as a background variable rather than a core asset.

Over the past few years, the veteran investor has been speaking openly about longevity science, preventive health and ageing. Sharma, speaking to NDTV Profit, insists this is not a sudden pivot. "For the last three or four years, off and on, I’ve been writing about my health journey," he says.

Sharma’s focus has narrowed to a simpler equation: how many good years that wealth can actually buy, and whether Indians are asking that question early enough.

After the post-pandemic bull market, Sharma generated significant cash, and knew it's time to take it off the table. That moment of surplus forced a reassessment of purpose. "None of this wealth is going to be of any use in the grave or in a hospital," he says, adding, "Wealth became a means, rather than an end in itself, as it is for most people engaged in business and investing."