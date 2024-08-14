Market Correction Key To Unlocking Foreign Investment, Says Manish Chokhani

The futures and options segment has surged to 150% of the gross domestic product in terms of market capitalisation, according to Manish Chokhani, director at Enam Holdings Pvt. There is froth in small-cap stocks, he emphasised, while highlighting the positive aspect that large-cap stocks are not excessively overpriced.

There is a need for the market to correct, whether through time or valuation adjustment, he told NDTV Profit. He predicted a significant inflow of foreign investment once this correction is complete.

"You'll certainly be surprised by the number of strong foreign inflows that are waiting to come in," Chokhani said, indicating a potential surge in capital once the market stabilises.

India, already the world’s fourth-largest economy and on track to become the third-largest, still faces challenges rooted in outdated paradigms, according to Chokhani.