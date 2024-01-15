Market Trend To Remain Positive, Say Analysts

The markets will continue to remain positive even as it entered the overbought zone, according to analysts.

"We will maintain 21,500 (on the Nifty) as the support level and will be looking at a target of 22,300 to 22,500," Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., said. "It's a positive buy with all markets in an overbought zone."

Parekh is optimistic about the Nifty reaching the 22,500 mark and bullish about the Nifty Bank index, which is yet to cross the 48,600 mark. In terms of stocks, she recommends State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. "All the frontline banks need to be focused on."

The benchmark indices closed at a new record for the second session in a row on Monday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.